Annual radio marathon Top 2000 kicks off Christmas Day with Crosby, Stills & Nash

NPO Radio 2 kicked off the Top 2000 on Christmas Day, an annual music marathon broadcasting the country's selection of the two thousand best songs of all time. The annual Dutch tradition kicked off Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. with the 1969 Crosby, Stills & Nash hit, "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes".

Public voting this year placed Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" at number one, followed by "Hotel California" from The Eagles, Billy Joel's "Piano Man", and "Roller Coaster" by Danny Vera. Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" round out the top five.

Vera's song was a surprise hit for the Dutch singer-songwriter earlier this year, holding a position for over six months on the Top 40 list. It also managed to land in eighth place on Radio 10's competitive broadcast, Top 4000.

This year marks the 21st year that the Top 2000 will be broadcast non-stop. It was extended to a 159-hour event in 2015.

The radio show is broadcast live from the Top 2000 Cafe at the Sound and Vision Institute in Hilversum. It's open to the public from 8 a.m. on Wednesday to 3 a.m. on Thursday, then from 5 a.m. to 3 a.m. every day until New Year's Eve.

On December 31st, general admission is open from 5 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Those with reservations are allowed in after to ring in the new year. General admission costs three euros.