Eindhoven city councilor Saskia Wempe dead at 49

Saskia Wempe, a member of Eindhoven's city council since 2018, has died. A member of the conservative VVD party, she entered politics six years ago and was in middle management at Spar Holding until last month.

Her death was announced by Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma. He said her death followed repeated battles with cancer.

She was first diagnosed with the illness over five years ago, reported the Eindhovens Dagblad. Wempe twice went through treatment.

"What a sad message just before Christmas," said former Eindhoven politician Paul Leenders on Twitter. "Wishing everyone who was close to her much strength."

Wempe is survived by her mother and two sisters, the newspaper said.