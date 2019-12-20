Sexual abuser allegedly attacked biking girls in Amsterdam since 2000

Police in Amsterdam are looking for a man suspected of the repeated sexual harassment and assault of young women and girls. Investigators think the man may be responsible for at least a dozen attacks over a period of nearly twenty years.

Security camera footage of the man was released on Friday. One of the alleged assaults is shown in the video.

In cases that took place in 2000, 2008, and 2013, the victims were always cycling during the daytime when they were abused. The offender would try cycling after them, physically grope them, and cycle away.

Because the assaults all took place in much the same way, investigators suspect it is the work of a single offender. Authorities referred to incidents that took place in Amsterdam-Zuid, and specifically the Buitenveldert neighborhood.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video should contact police, authorities said.