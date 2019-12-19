Toddler rescued from Drenthe canal; Utrecht man arrested

Police officers rescued a 3-year-old boy from the Noord-Willemskanaal in Tynaarlo, Drenthe on Wednesday. The toddler was rushed to hospital in serious condition. A 39-year-old man from Utrecht was arrested for possible involvement, Dagblad van het Noorden reports.

The child is also from Utrecht. Whether the arrested man is his father, is not yet known.

The police responded to a report of someone being in the canal near Heidenheim in Tynaarlo at around 5:45 p.m. A police spokesperson could not tell the newspaper how the boy ended up in the water.

After the first responders left, the police spent hours investigating the area where the toddler was found. A nearby car was also meticulously examined.