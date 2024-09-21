Minister of Agriculture Femke Wiersma (BBB) ​​does not want a ban on electric shock devices in the livestock trade after all. After RTL Nieuws's report, her ministry confirmed that Wiersma wants to discuss this with the sector. Her predecessor, Piet Adema (Christian Union), had just arranged to introduce the ban because too many animals are still being abused with electric shocks.

Wiersma wants to make agreements about animal welfare, but does not want stricter rules than elsewhere in Europe. According to the ministry, the device ban has not yet been definitively taken off the table. "The first step is to discuss this with the sector."

Wiersma's intention leads to disapproval from Thom van Campen of the coalition party VVD. "What a disappointment," he writes on X. "As far as the VVD is concerned, these weapons will disappear from livestock farming." Van Campen receives support from opposition parties GroenLinks-PvdA and the Party for the Animals.

PvdD leader Esther Ouwehand also points to the PVV. Geert Wilders' party often wants to stand up for animal welfare. "It is up to the House, especially coalition party PVV, whether they let Wiersma get away with scrapping this ban."

The fact that Minister of Agriculture Femke Wiersma (BBB) ​​does not want a ban on electric shock devices in the livestock trade is a "horrible and stupid decision," says Varkens in Nood in a response.

The animal rights group Pigs in Need finds Wiersma's statements incomprehensible because, according to the organization BBB, previously supported the motion for a ban. "Everyone in society supports such a ban. We assume that the Lower House will not let her get away with something so weak," according to a spokesperson.

Pigs in Need says, "You get this kind of thing when you put someone from a farmers' interest group as a minister in this ministry."