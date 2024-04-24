Schiphol Airport installed dozens of new scanning devices capable of clearing departing passengers in just three seconds. The machines replaced existing devices ahead of the April/May holiday break that starts Friday.

The airport is expecting 80,000 passengers to fly from the airport on peak days during the weeklong holiday. On average, 70,000 departing passengers are expected, up from 64,500 during last year’s April/May holiday.

Unlike other school vacation breaks, this period is generally the same across all regions of the Netherlands. “During this holiday period, the most popular destinations are Spain, Great Britain and Italy,” the airport said.

“Schiphol has replaced all 53 security scanners that check departing passengers with faster models,” the airport said. “An advantage of these new scanners is that they are faster; in less than 3 seconds they analyse whether travellers are carrying prohibited items.”

This should help cope with the boost in passenger traffic. The airport still uses 3D CT baggage scanners as well, which means passengers do not have to remove electronics and many other items from hand luggage during checks.

Passengers should plan on arriving at the airport two hours before flights within the Schengen Area, and three hours for all other travel. They can also add more certainty by booking a time slot for security using the airport’s app. Additionally, those flying KLM, Transavia and TUI can use the baggage drop-off points at the P3 parking area.

The boost in departing passengers will likely lead to longer wait times at check-in counters and passport control. To cut down on this, the airport advised passengers 14 and older to use the self-service passport control machines wherever possible. Those traveling with minors should make sure they comply with all security rules regarding younger individuals.