Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wound up in a heated exchange with VVD Cabinet ministers, notably Dilan Yeşilgöz. She is both the caretaker justice and security minister, as well as Rutte's successor as VVD party leader. The argument between party members dominated the Council of Ministers meeting on April 12, a debate over the limits to the authority that the caretaker Cabinet has over policy issues, according to RTL Nieuws.

The Fourth Cabinet of Mark Rutte has been in a caretaker status since July 7, when it collapsed amid tensions over asylum policy. The Netherlands is still without a new coalition government, now five months since the November election. The VVD is one of four parties struggling to form a new Cabinet, along with the PVV, NSC and BBB.

The clash erupted during discussions about the Spring Memorandum, an annual update on the budget where the Cabinet outlines spending changes that it will implement in the coming months. Sources within the Council of Ministers told RTL Nieuws that Rutte directed a stern rebuke towards VVD ministers, expressing frustration over their resistance to certain policy measures proposed by the outgoing cabinet.

Yeşilgöz emerged as a central figure in the confrontation. Sources familiar with the exchange described it as a moment of intense disagreement between Rutte and VVD members, with the prime minister asserting authority over the matter, despite the Cabinet's caretaker status and objections from the VVD contingent.

The source of contention primarily revolved around the outgoing Cabinet's decision to allocate additional funds for initiatives concerning Ukraine, Groningen, the childcare benefits scandal, and imposing higher carbon taxes on businesses as a proposed climate measure. VVD ministers expressed reluctance towards these measures, particularly citing concerns over increased taxes for entrepreneurs.

Yeşilgöz, serving as the main negotiator for the VVD at the Cabinet formation table, emphasized that the VVD faction in the Tweede Kamer does not feel bound by the agreements made within the outgoing Cabinet. This stance further fueled tensions within the Council of Ministers, with Rutte insisting on holding power until a new Cabinet is formed.

The caretaker Cabinet is comprised of the VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. Since the election, they no longer hold majority support in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament. The caretaker Cabinet's new proposals are frequently being criticized, particularly by the four parties negotiating a new Cabinet.