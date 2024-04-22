Geert Wilders’ mother passed away this weekend, the PVV leader confirmed on X. “I already miss her very much, but I find comfort in the knowledge that she is no longer suffering,” he said, thanking everyone who sent him a message of condolence.

Wilders’ brother, Paul, wrote on X that everyone should give the PVV leader some slack. “Our mother died in the presence of all her children. He and I embraced - brothers remain brothers, despite the obvious differences in views. I suspect this played a role in his tweet.”

He referred to Wilders accusing GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans of incitement to violence and threatening to press charges against him. At the GroenLinks-PvdA congress on Saturday, Timmermans said he would “do everything to prevent Wilders from coming to power in the Netherlands.” The PVV leader considered that a call for violence against him.

Timmermans denied the allegations. “Wilders always does this when he is criticized. He makes a fuss. My resources are always parliamentary and nothing else,” said the leader of the left-wing combination, the second-largest party in the Tweede Kamer.

Today marks five months since the parliamentary election on November 22. Formation leaders Elbert Dijkgraaf and Richard van Zwol are scheduled to meet with the leaders of the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB on Monday morning. It is unclear whether the meeting will be postponed due to Wilders’ loss.

Five months after the election, there is still no prospect of a new Cabinet. Insiders told NOS that the negotiations between the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB are strife, particularly on the points of asylum and the financial leeway of the new Cabinet.

At the GroenLinks-PvdA congress, Timmermans emphatically said that the four right-wing parties “cannot keep our country on a line indefinitely.” At some point, they’ll have to concede. “The question is: when will VVD and NSC realize this.”