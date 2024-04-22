Netherlands residents are very divided on King Willem-Alexander speaking out about “political topics,” thinking of his recent statements about the nitrogen crisis, support for Ukraine, and gender equality. Forty percent think the King should keep his political opinions to himself, and an almost equal group (42 percent) want the King to show where he stands, EenVandaag reports after surveying 26,000 members of its opinion panel.

Half (53 percent) of Netherlands residents think the King speaking out on political or social themes shows he is concerned with and involved in what happens in the country. “Showing involvement in what is not going well in the Netherlands is a support for the citizens,” one respondent said. Though 58 percent said the King should be neutral in his statements.

Opponents would rather see the king not comment on political matters at all. According to this group, it’s not the King’s job and they worry that his comments will “get in the government’s way.”

A third of respondents (33 percent) said the King’s statements about social issues improved their image of him. A quarter (25) said they negatively impacted their image of the King. And 35 percent said they had no effect.

At least half of Netherlands residents were fine with the King’s statements about the nitrogen crisis (59 percent), support for Ukraine (58 percent), and the history of slavery (50 percent). Fewer (42 percent) were happy about his comment about gender equality.