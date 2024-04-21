Smart traffic lights that connect to road users' phones also bring privacy risks that governments have probably not considered sufficiently. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) said this in a letter asking Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers to see whether the traffic lights meet the General Data Protection Regulation (AVG) requirements.

The traffic lights connect to apps on road users' smartphones without many people's knowledge. The traffic lights do not only measure the volume of traffic passing by, but can also see "full driving trips, including the date, time, and speed."

The AP warned that this can also make it possible to identify someone. "This could be valuable information for people with malicious intent. The chances of hacking are not to be underestimated."

The authority said that it is not always clear who is responsible for collecting and using the data and who the data is being shared with exactly.

The supervisor pointed out the dangers to the ministry in 2021 and is still seeing carelessness. At the same time, the intelligent traffic lights are being used more frequently.

The ministry has said they would welcome a conversation with the authority about their concerns and the measures already taken. The ministry is also in discussions with provincial and local governments to raise awareness and knowledge.