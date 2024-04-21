The number of older adults is growing in Amsterdam, and the municipality wants them to be able to live independently for a more extended period of time. This is why the city has started a project called Lang Leven Thuisflats. These are flats for seniors that will be adapted in various ways.

The homes will be made structurally suitable, and the residents will also be offered care and group activities. The Lang Leven Thuisflats will have a team of care and welfare workers available. Students may also be allowed to live in some of the places as part of an inter-generational living program.

Amsterdam Alderman Alexander Scholtes wants this to lead to "caring neighborhoods: neighborhoods where people look out for each other, with customized care, and where people have something to do and can meet each other."

Scholtes added that these neighborhoods will need homes suitable for older adults. He envisions homes with shared meeting spaces and round-the-clock care for the elderly.

It is projected that a quarter of Amsterdam's residents will be 65 or older by 2040. For this reason, the city wants to realize at least 20 Lang Leven Thuisflats in the next few years and aim for 30 of these types of homes in 2030.