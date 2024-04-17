As expected, a majority in the Senate voted against an additional 1.2 percent increase in the minimum wage on Tuesday. The BBB announced last week that it would vote against the law that regulated the increase, making it clear there would be no majority support.

The BBB, VVD, SGP, CDA, JA21, and FvD voted against the plan. The parties were concerned that a further increase in the minimum wage would be too big a burden on entrepreneurs and could, therefore, endanger jobs. The BBB also pointed to the high costs for the treasury - welfare benefits are linked to the minimum wage and increase along with it.

The minimum wage has jumped considerably in recent years, in addition to the regular semi-annual adjustment for inflation. At the start of this year, it increased by 3.75 percent to 13.27 euros per hour. Despite this, many people with low-paid jobs are still finding it difficult to make ends meet, a committee concluded last year after investigating whether this group was getting sufficient support. One of their recommendations was a further increase in the minimum wage.