Despite the sharpened laws, plenty of ivory is still being sold in the Netherlands and other European countries without evidence that it is one of the permitted exceptions. Research conducted on assignment for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) showed a lively trade in ivory-related products like figurines or jewelry.

Researchers looked at the number of ivory products sold online in seven countries. In ten days, they found 60 ivory products in 47 advertisements in the Netherlands.

None of those advertisements mentioned a certificate or the need for one. Most ivory products are made from elephant tusks.

Selling ivory is largely forbidden to prevent poaching. The rules were tightened in 2022. The exception to the rule is only possible for antique ivory products from before March 1947 and musical instruments made up to 1975. A certificate and evidence are needed to sell these products.

The researchers found most of the advertisements on Marktplaats (28), a platform mainly used for selling secondhand goods. The rest were on websites similar to Marktplaats, such as Catawiki, Etsy, and eBay.

The majority of advertisements were found in Germany (215) and France (171). The IFAW says the research shows that governments and companies “are failing to stop illegal online trade.”

IFAW is pleading for better enforcement of the rules. They believe that the government and companies need to take more responsibility and sharpen their measures and policies.

The Organization also had a message for consumers: “Do not buy ivory products, not even if they are on sale. A wild animal died for every ivory product.”

Marktplaats responded, saying that it is doing everything it can to prevent abuse and is working with the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).

Marktplaats thinks that educating people on the subject is the starting point. The site warns users that trading ivory products is only allowed if the seller has a certificate to do so and mentions it explicitly in the advertisement.

“Also, users and the NVWA will report to us if they see advertisements that do not follow the rules.” If this occurs, Accounts and advertisements can be deleted. Marktplaats did not know how many times this happened.

The site took down one advertisement after questions from ANP because it was unclear if the seller had a certificate.