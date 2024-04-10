The parties involved in the Cabinet formation negotiations are very much divided on Agriculture Minister Piet Adema’s plans to solve the impending manure problems Dutch farmers are about to face. The VVD would prefer to “throw the plans through the shredder” but sees that there is “no alternative.” NSC also believes that “doing nothing is not an option.” But the BBB is vehemently opposed, and the PVV plans to suggest alternatives, NOS reported after the parliamentary debate on the manure issue on Tuesday evening.

The Netherlands’ exceptional position in the European manure policy is about to expire. Farmers will be allowed to spread much less manure than before and will face an acute problem of livestock feces piling up. The farmers will face sky-high disposal costs, and the Netherlands could face sanctions and fines if it does not intervene.

Last week, Adema submitted a package of measures to parliament to try to solve this problem. It included a new billion-euro buyout scheme for farmers, a higher grassland subsidy, food with less protein, and a limit on the maximum number of cows per hectare.

Caroline van der Plas, leader of the farmers' party BBB, said last week that it was “unacceptable” that the outgoing government was “suddenly drawing out billions for a buyout scheme.” The other three parties in the formation initially supported her in demanding an explanation.

During the debate, Adema stressed that farmers are facing massive problems. He urged parliament to see the necessity and urgency of his plans because “bankruptcies are looming.” Adema received calls from many young farmers in recent weeks, begging him for a solution. “The farmers themselves want action. The urgency is enormous.”

CDA parliamentarian Eline Vedder, herself a farmer, also stressed the urgency of the matter. There’s no way to solve this issue before September without drastic measures, she said. Soon, she and other farmers will have only two options: slaughter their cows or commit a huge environmental crime.

That convinced the VVD and NSC. VVD parliamentarian Thom van Campen spoke of a “train crash in slow motion.” If parliament doesn’t allow the government to intervene immediately, the MPs will look back on this debate with regret in a year’s time, he said.

The BBB is still against Adema’s proposals, and the PVV is on the fence. Both parties said they would submit their own proposals in the next debate on the issue, scheduled for April 25. The PVV is not outright opposed but does have concerns about food security, among other things. The BBB is not convinced that the government has done enough to convince Europe to let the Netherlands keep its exceptional position.

Adema, the NSC, and VVD all three pointed out the fallacy in that accusation. The Netherlands has repeatedly violated the conditions for that exception, they pointed out. That includes maintaining good water quality and fighting manure fraud. There is no more to achieve in Europe at the moment, Adema said.

With the VVD and NSC’s support, there is a good chance of a majority for Adema’s plans. D66, PvdD, and GroenLinks-PvdA have long favored farmer buyout schemes and reduced livestock numbers.

Before the debate ended, Adema called it “strange to say the least” that some parties refused to reveal their alternative proposals until the next debate. Those parties are depriving farmers of solutions and clarity, he said.