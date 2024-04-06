Real estate agency NVM expects fewer house visitors on Saturday's Open House Day than last time. This year, many fewer houses are participating due to the limited offers on the housing market.



More than 9,000 homeowners participated in the last NVM Open House Day on September 30 last year, welcoming 55,000 visitors. A spokesperson for NVM "does not see it happening" that the number of visitors from last time will be exceeded. "But I wouldn't dare put a number on it. We'll see."



Around 5,700 homes are listed on the Funda house site this time, which home seekers can view on the open day without an appointment. According to the real estate agents, the homes that are participating now could receive more visitors on average. After all, many people desire to move, so the competition among potential buyers is fierce.



NVM real estate agency Makelaarsland has noticed a sharp increase in viewings in recent months, especially in the major cities. "Home seekers in the housing market feel particularly compelled by this rush to offer more than the asking price to get a house," says director Ivor Brevé.



After a phase of falling prices due to rising mortgage interest rates, house prices began to rise again last year. The high demand for housing is driving prices up, combined with large wage increases and a lot of savings left over from the coronavirus period. At the same time, there are only a few houses for sale. Experts have been saying for a long time that more homes need to be built soon, and for good reason.



"The money is there, but the houses are not always there," chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) recently summarized the situation. "If things continue at this pace, it is quite possible that prices will be at their highest level again in the next few months."