D66 is ready to put up "strong" opposition against the "extreme right" Cabinet that seems to be coming, said party leader Rob Jetten at his party's congress in Nieuwegein. He called on NSC members to vote against a coalition with the PVV.

Jetten wants the opposition to form a front. "We want to move forward from the middle. (...) Together, we are strong," said Jetten. He wants the opposition to give people "hope." "Resentment has a limited shelf life, even if you put it in the refrigerator," he said.

D66 is klaar voor onze kritische en optimistische rol in de oppositie. pic.twitter.com/YL2sCh9MET — D66 (@D66) April 6, 2024

PVV leader Geert Wilders has "put on hold" some key points of his election program, such as closing mosques and banning the Quran, in order to negotiate with the VVD, NSC and BBB on the formation of a new Cabinet.

Jetten hopes that the NSC members will prevent a Cabinet with the PVV. "We have seen a fresh new party with good ideals that is very focused on fundamental and social rights. That is why I am also appealing to the members of the NSC not to allow this collaboration with Wilders in the end."

The members of the NSC are meeting this Saturday in Breda for their first congress. There, party leader Omtzigt allayed concerns about a coalition with the far-right PVV. "Don't worry," said Omtzigt, who promised to "fully stand up for our own ideas".

The D66 leader lashed out hard at the PVV leader. "Geert Wilders, with his undemocratic one-man party, is un-Dutch to the core. He is a threat to Dutch values ​​and to Dutch identity," he told a packed room.

About 1,200 D66 members were present at the congress. In the elections in November, the social liberal party lost a significant number of seats. It fell from 24 to 9. According to an internal evaluation, the party is seen as elitist and far too often adopts a know-it-all tone.

D66 wants to renew itself and "shake up" the association, said Jetten in an interview with members. The party also had itself to blame for the defeat, he said. The people had been given thunder and technocracy but no empathy. "We don't just do politics with our heads, but with our hearts. We will listen first in everything we do."