Philips has issued a warning about problems with yet another of its respiratory devices. An error in the Trilogy ventilators used by hospitals can cause the empty battery/power failure alarm to go off without cause, stopping ventilation. That can have serious consequences for the patient if healthcare workers don’t intervene, Philips said in a health warning shared by the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate.

The problems affect all devices of the Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2, and Trilogy EV3000 models. Tens of thousands of these devices are in circulation. Philips has received 20 reports about these malfunctions so far. As far as the company is aware, the defects haven’t resulted in damage or injury.

Philips is working on a software update that should resolve the issue. The company hopes to have that rolled out by the end of June.

In 2021, Philips recalled millions of sleep apnea devices because the insulating foam used in them could come loose and enter patients’ airways. The company also recalled thousand of ventilators that year. The issues have cost Philips hundreds of millions of euros in recall and replacement costs, write-offs, and settlements.

Thursday’s warning concerns different devices.