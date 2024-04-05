Several parties in the Rotterdam City Council have expressed their concern about what they called an increasing amount of threats and intimidation targeting Jews in the city. They wrote this in a letter to the mayor and aldermen governing the city.

The reason for the letter was an incident last week in which a boy wearing a yarmulke was spat at and insulted after leaving a synagogue. The incident happened when he was on his way to the supermarket.

“Other incidents saw Jewish youngsters insulted and dared to fight. Various other examples have also been brought to our attention,” the factions of VVD, Leefbaar Rotterdam, and the ChristenUnie said. “Victims, in many cases only children, are rattled and are wondering whether they can even freely walk the streets.”

Local Jewish group Joodse Gemeente Rotterdam said it was a nasty situation that has left their community wondering if the situation can be brought under control. The intimidation, threats, and physical attacks of Jewish people in Rotterdam “has nothing to do with criticism of Israel but is pure and reprehensible anti-Semitism,” a representative of the organization said.

The political parties believe that a stronger stance against anti-Semitism is needed. They criticized that there has not been a firm condemnation of such abuse and assault in many instances.

The factions want to know from the municipality whether they share those concerns and whether Rotterdam is in contact with representatives of the Jewish community concerning their safety. They also want the perpetrators to be identified, and they questioned whether the current safety measures in place are sufficient.