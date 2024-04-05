A new financing system for childcare should offer parents more certainty and should remove the risk that a government office will have to demand the return of large sums of money for benefits that were paid out incorrectly. The caretaker Cabinet believes that direct payments to childcare providers is the best solution for this, instead of the current system in which parents pay for childcare themselves and receive an allowance from the government to offset the amount.

However, Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip will leave important details to the next Cabinet. For example, this will have to decide whether the personal contribution that parents pay will still be income-independent, as the current Cabinet had originally agreed.

A plan for both options is being drawn up, the ministry wrote in a statement on Friday. “We have taken important steps so that the next Cabinet can make the final decision. In the meantime, we will continue to work hard on improvements within the childcare system for parents,” Van Gennip said.

Van Gennip was pushing for a system that provides more stability and security for parents than the current system. “Research also shows that more security can lead to a decrease in physical and mental health problems, and an increase in the use of childcare, and an increase in labor participation,” the ministry said.

Replacing the childcare benefit with a system of direct financing was a fervent wish from this Cabinet when it took office at the beginning of 2022. This was partly inspired by the controversial childcare benefits scandal, in which tens of thousands of parents were thrown into financial chaos when they were falsely accused of defrauding the government.

This resulted in demand for repayment of entire sums of childcare benefits, and the families being cutoff from future benefits. As it turned out, many of these demands were unjustified, and the first red flags raised at the Belastingdienst were often the result of an algorithm. The , the country’s tax authority used an algorithm programmed to increase the risk when parents were dual citizens or held the nationality of another country.

The plan to make child daycares free for everyone turned out to be more challenging than initially hoped, which is why the introduction of the financing system was delayed from 2025 to at least 2027. Van Gennip believes this goal is still achievable, but the outgoing Cabinet can no longer decide on such a big system change.

The minister will debate the topic in the Tweede Kamer. She feels a “need to really do something about the childcare allowance.” Security is the most important thing for parents, she said in a message to members of the Tweede Kamer.