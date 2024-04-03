Around 200,000 young people who are either 17 years of age or are about to become 17 will receive their conscription letter this week. Members of the royal family also receive this letter; this year, Princess Ariane will get sent the letter. People who are younger than 35 and are registering or re-registering as Dutch citizens will also receive the conscription letter from the Defense at their door.

Obligatory military service was suspended in 1997 but still exists for everybody between 17 and 45 years of age. Conscripts are not called upon anymore, but the government and parliament can choose to do so in exceptional circumstances, for example, in the case of a war.

People would be tested for suitability first in that case. If there are no irregularities in the tests, they will be called up for military service.

Caretaker Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren discussed a so-called service year for the first time in her yearly letter. The service year is where willing and able people can voluntarily work at the Defense Department with a salary for a year.

This could be after middle school, after a different education, or if, for example, somebody is taking a sabbatical from their job.

The first service year started last September; it had 221 participants. The Defense has reported that the goal is for there to be a couple of thousand participants next year.

The organization needs a lot of new employees; around 5,000 are needed every year, according to a spokesperson.