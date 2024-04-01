At this rate, it is not feasible to have around 1.9 million electric cars on the road in the Netherlands by 2030, as the government expects. ANWB director Marga de Jager says this in the program De Nationale Autoshow on BNR Nieuwsradio.

"At the moment, we have about 455,000 of them. That's still quite a gap," concludes De Jager. Every year, 100,000 to 110,000 electric cars are added. "Anyone who can do the math can work out that we won't reach the 1.9 million by 2030 this way," he said.

"If you set such targets as a government, you also have to create the conditions for them," said the head of government. De Jager criticized the uncertainty surrounding vehicle tax, for example. Starting in 2026, plug-in cars will no longer be exempt from tax, which could lead to a sharp increase in monthly costs for owners of electric cars.