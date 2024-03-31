Three people have died of Dengue fever in the last two months in Curaçao, confirmed the island’s epidemiology officials. The victims were young people between the ages of 20 and 50. Around 20 people are currently in the hospital with the virus.

Over 100 people have been hospitalized with Dengue fever in the last few months. Three deaths is a relatively high figure considering the number of infections on the island.

The epidemiology department mentioned the fact that many residents on the island are overweight or suffer from diabetes. People with underlying diseases are at greater risk when it comes to the Dengue virus.

Other surrounding islands in the Caribbean and various countries in South America are also struggling with a Dengue outbreak. The Zika and chikungunya diseases have also been observed.

The last time Curaçao suffered an outbreak like this was in 2010 and 2011.

The Ministry of Health, environment, and Nature thinks it is essential that joint action is taken against breeding grounds for mosquitoes that could spread the disease.