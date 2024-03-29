Parents of the women on a list currently circulating online with phone numbers and photos of female students in Utrecht have gotten in contact with lawyer Ina Brouwer. The lawyer is already defending victims of a previous so-called ‘bangalijst’ in Utrecht. The lawyer would not say how many parents have contacted her.

A ‘Banga’ is slang for slut. Young people send lists to each other via e-mail and social media with what is usually top 10 of girls who they think are the biggest sluts.

“There must be a limit,” Brouwer said about the new list. The attorney shared earlier this week that her office is busy with the declarations from the first group of parents. Brouwer said that parents whose daughters were not on the list have also sought contact with her due to fear that it could happen in the future.

It was announced at the start of the month that the Public Prosecution Service is investigating whether the people involved in the first bangalijst were guilty of doxxing and defamation. Doxxing is the act of publishing private or identifying information about a person online.

It is unknown who is behind the latest bangalijst. ANP saw the list on Friday. It had 14 women’s photos, names, and telephone numbers with descriptions of sexual experiences.

It was reported earlier this month that a first bangalijst was circulating from the Utrecht Studenten Corps (USC). An unknown number of members of the USC were suspended at that time, and the corps is also receiving no subsidies for the time being.

The USC contacted the police concerning the new list and is cooperating in the investigation into it. Rector Rik Tinga said that the corps may issue a report to the police at a later date.

The corps said that they had “concrete clues” that the source was from outside their club. The association would not say what those clues are.

The Utrecht corps said that the list was written in a way meant to make it seem like it originated from a group of USC members. The writers have said they are “loyal members” and the publication is a “counter-attack against the plebs.”

The corps said that the list is “damaging and hurtful” for the women named in the list.