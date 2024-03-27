Prime Minister Mark Rutte sees a lot of possibilities for expanding business with China. He said this at the start of a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. Who stated that he is seeing an increase in a Cold War mentality.

Rutte and Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey van Leeuwen had just under 45 minutes to bring the most critical issues to the table in the meeting. Rutte told Xi before the meeting that he would mention the war in Ukraine and trade.

During a meeting with students of Beijing University, Rutte said that he wanted to make clear to Xi that the war in Ukraine would be a direct threat to Europe if Russia wins the battle. He said he does not understand the close ties between Beijing and Moscow.

The prime minister pointed out that trade between China and the Netherlands has doubled in the last decade. The total trading value between the countries was more than 96 billion euros last year.

Rutte sees new opportunities in sectors like the green transition and care for older people.

The Chinese side was expected to use the meeting to bring up the argument surrounding ASML. Xi warned for the return of protectionism. The disconnection of the economy from the West with China has no future, according to Xi.

However, Xi agreed that the relationship between the two countries had deepened over the last ten years. He is referencing the fact that the Netherlands is one of China’s most important trade partners in the European Union. “We will continue to work together.”

Rutte told students at Beijing University that NATO’s relationship with Asia is essential to “keep the world stable” and that he would focus on improving that connection if he were to become the new NATO chief.

It was the first time Rutte had visited China since 2005 when he was still a state secretary. He described himself as an “old friend of China” to the students.

Rutte also said China is a priority for international students in the Netherlands. Around 5,600 Chinese students are currently studying in the Netherlands. “We want you to continue coming. We are open for business.”

He also recognized that there are limits mainly due to the housing shortage in the Netherlands.

After the meeting with Xi in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, the delegation was scheduled to head to Prime Minister Li Qiang. A dinner is planned to end the day together.