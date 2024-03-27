There are supposed to be firmer negotiations during the formation talks, according to formation discussion leaders Elbert Dijkgraaf and Richard van Zwol. They sometimes have to push for party leaders and other PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB negotiators to give their full, honest opinions about each other. "We will sometimes then explicitly request, 'Let's negotiate strongly. Just come out and say honestly what you heard from the other that you disagree with,'" Dijkgraaf added.

He sees some build-up in how tough the negotiations are. And the formation leaders are stiumulating that, Dijkgraaf said. "It isn't a charity club."

He added that he is happy when the discussions are sharp. He clarified that the parties are not at the table to be each other's friends. "You need to know from each other what the other person wants and doesn't want."

The formation leader indicated that the parties discuss specific topics briefly but firmly. For example, the negotiations on infrastructure on Wednesday morning lasted an hour. The discussion on good governance lasted a little longer.

The discussion leaders will hold a series of talks on Thursday, the last working day before Easter. The agenda includes a long list of guests from outside the political world in The Hague. This includes the fishing association, Vissersbond, and the association for the agriculture sector, Land-en Tuinbouw Organisatie. Representatives from an organization that provides support for young people in agriculture will also get a seat at the table.

The head of civil servant pension fund ABP will also meet with Van Zwol and Dijkgraaf on Thursday, as will the chair of the Dutch Federation of Pension Funds, which represents nearly all Dutch pension funds. “Always important players overall, if you consider the money they manage,” Dijkgraaf said about the pension representatives.

Discussions are also planned with the Council of State, the Court of Audit and the National Ombudsman, and with other levels of government. This includes the Association of Dutch Municipalities, and Unie van Waterschappen, the association of regional water authorities. The IPO will also join the talks. The organization represents the political interests of all Dutch provinces during meetings at the national and European levels.