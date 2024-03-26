The number of measles cases in Eindhoven and the surrounding areas rose slightly last week from 21 to 28. All cases still lead back to the initial local outbreak in Eindhoven, the GGD reported. The health service called the slight increase “still within the line of expectations.”

Predominantly unvaccinated children of an average age of five have caught the virus that causes measles. There are two adults among the cases. Most have now recovered with no severe cases. The GGD will continue to do source and contact tracing when new reports of infections come in.

The disease has been generally mild in most cases, but some patients can experience serious complications. People have died from measles on rare occasions. The risk is higher for the youngest children than it is for adults.

Vaccinations happen from 14 months and older. Having a child vaccinated before this time is also possible, but research shows that it is less effective that way.