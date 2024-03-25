The Dutch government is investing 160.5 million euros into seven research projects at Dutch universities, Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf announced on Monday. The seven projects are among the best in the scientific world or are on their way there, and the government’s investment aims to keep the Netherlands among the scientific world leaders.

The money is going to research projects on mechanical stresses in plants, a better understanding of proteins in the human body, cybersecurity, therapy against blindness, the chemical basis of mental illness, crisis response, and chemical storage of electricity. The research projects will receive half of the money immediately and the second half after an evaluation in five years. “This makes research possible for them for ten years.”

Long-term funding of research projects also acts as “a magnet for top scientific talent,” the Ministry said, tying dozens of scientists to the Dutch projects.

“With investments like these, we ensure that we remain among the scientific world leaders in the Netherlands,” Dijkgraaf said. “It not only provides important new insights but also strengthens our economy. And it brings innovations that benefit us all.”

The investments form part of the government’s Gravitation Programme, a long-term investment program intended for Dutch research “that is among the world’s best or has the potential to achieve it.” An independent committee of the Dutch Research Council (NWO) assesses research projects for their suitability.