Authorities from the Netherlands were sent to the Bahamas to investigate a fatal accident on board a Holland America Line cruise ship late last week. The accident in the engineering space of the Nieuw Amsterdam left two crew members dead.

The ship operates under a Dutch flag, and warranted a response from the Dutch Safety Board (OVV). The independent body is required to investigate incidents involving shipping, aviation and the railroad sectors, as well as the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

The incident happened on Friday at about 9:20 a.m. local time at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, roughly 80 minutes after the cruise ship was scheduled to arrive at the private island. "The Dutch Safety Board is obliged to investigate this accident on the basis of international laws and regulations," the OVV said. "With the investigation, the Dutch Safety Board wants to find out what exactly happened and what lessons can be learned from the accident."

Both Holland America Line and the OVV confirmed the deaths of the two sailors, but neither released information about the identities of the victims. A maritime sector attorney based in Miami said the employees killed were both from the Philippines, including third engineer Joseph Terrado and Wawan Gusnawan, who was hired in a role known as a wiper where responsibilities typically include cleaning and maintaining engineering spaces.

The attorney, Jim Walker, alleged that a mechanical failure triggered the explosion of a steam compensator, which then sent steam into the engine room. He wrote that the response by their colleagues may have led to the two crew members being trapped in an area where oxygen depleted as it filled with steam vented at 180 degrees Celsius. Walker based this on statements and photographs sent to him directly by Holland America Line workers who asked to remain anonymous.

The Nieuw Amsterdam departed from Fort Lauderdale on a seven-night cruise on March 16. The 285-meter-long ship, with a width of 32 meters, makes use of six diesel-electric Caterpillar Marine MaK M43 C engines. Combined, they generate 64,000 kilowatts of power, the equivalent of 85,825 horsepower.

Data from ship tracking services showed that the vessel, which carries up to 2,106 passengers, departed Half Moon Bay and returned to Fort Lauderdale a few hours after the accident. "The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority," Holland America Line said.

"All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time," the company wrote in a statement "We are offering counseling services to team members who may have been affected by this incident."

The OVV can also carry out investigations of nearly every other sector at its discretion.