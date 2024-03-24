Children from families with a lower income are at a greater risk of burn wounds, says the Dutch Burns Foundation. Children from larger families and those with a diverse ethnic background are more susceptible to accidents.

Research will be conducted to find out the reasons behind this. It is already known that parents who use hot water bottles on small children increases the likelihood of burn wounds.

"From experience, we know that hot water bottles are sometimes placed in babies' beds. This is not how they are supposed to be used, but it does happen, unfortunately. If the water bottle becomes too hot or breaks or leaks, then the baby can suffer severe burn wounds," the foundation said.

New hot water bottles with clear instructions for parents on how to use them would lessen the chances of accidents with babies, according to the foundation. They are trying to raise money for this purpose on behalf of nonprofit organization Stichting Babyspullen.

Parents living below the poverty line will receive a flyer with information about this when they have a child. The organization added that this is meant to help them use water bottles safely and prevent burn wounds.

"We know that socioeconomic status, family composition, and immigrant backgrounds all influence the risk of an accident resulting in a burn wound," said Annebeth de Vries, a children and burn wound surgeon at the Rode Kruis Ziekenhuis.

She added that 35 babies are born into poverty in the Netherlands daily. "That makes this risk group potentially very large, and the consequences are usually severe. That is why we must do more to prevent severe burn wounds happening to this extra vulnerable group."

A new study is ongoing into why the groups mentioned are at higher risk of accidents.

