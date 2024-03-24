The Dutch Foreign Ministry still has no indications that Dutch nationals were victims of the attack on the concert hall near Moscow, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The embassy in Moscow investigated whether there were any Dutch nationals in the concert hall when the attack was carried out. At least 133 people were killed and around 150 injured in the terrorist attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Two weeks ago, the embassy warned of attacks in Russian cities and advised Dutch citizens to avoid places where there are large numbers of people. However, this only applied to this weekend and followed a similar warning from the US embassy in Moscow. Overall, it is not known how many Dutch nationals are in the Russian capital.

On Saturday, Russian authorities arrested 11 suspects, the Russian national security service FSB reported. Four of the suspects are said to have taken part in the attack on Crocus City Hall.

According to a Russian state media reporter who was at the Crocus City Hall during the time of the attack, an incendiary bomb or a grenade was thrown after the shooting broke out, Moscow Times wrote.

The attack took place before a performance by the Russian rock group Piknik in the music complex. According to the band's manager, the four band members were left "unharmed."