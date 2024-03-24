The freedom that populist parties such as the PVV claim to stand for is "not in good hands" with them, said CDA leader Henri Bontenbal in a speech to the Christian Democrats' party conference. "Freedom is an empty concept with them. For them, it means nothing more than non-commitment and indifference."

Bontenbal accuses the populists who oppose the European Union of "an attitude of laziness and a lack of historical awareness." By viewing the EU as a "purely economic project," they are ignoring what was once the purpose of European cooperation: to prevent a repeat of the two devastating world wars that originated on the continent.

The PVV's opposition to supporting Ukraine is another example. "Politicians who claim that fighting back in Ukraine is not a good strategy have no understanding of freedom," Bontenbal stated. "A high price was paid for our freedom, and we therefore have a great responsibility to come to the aid of other countries."

Polarization politics

The CDA leader went on to warn that the "politics of polarization" would also be given "free rein" in the Netherlands if the current attempt to form a Cabinet with the PVV was successful. He previously ruled out that his party would provide ministers and regretted that one of the newly appointed mediators, State Councillor Richard van Zwol, is a member of the CDA.

Those expecting solutions from Geert Wilders' party will be disappointed, Bontenbal claimed. "The populists say they want to stand up for the people, but they are undermining the very rule of law that protects the people. Populists claim to put the Dutch first, but in reality, they put selfishness first."

Bontenbal's speech met with great approval within the party. Party members such as former Justice Minister Ernst Hirsch Ballin, for example, shared the opinion of the CDA leader. Also, Sybrand Buma told De Telegraaf that he would find it wrong and strange if his party members were to join a Cabinet with the PVV. "If people wanted CDA members in the cabinet, they should have voted CDA."