Large-scale construction work was set to begin on the ring road in Groningen on Friday night, which will hinder traffic for five months. The project, called "Aanpak Ring Zuid," will continue until around the beginning of September. Road users are strongly advised to adapt their travel plans.

Specifically, they are being encouraged to use the car as little as possible during this time. "Work from home. Take the bike. Travel by public transport," the project management said.

The construction will see the current southern section of the ring road rebuilt by adding new sections to existing roadways. The government, municipality, and province of Groningen agree that this is needed to make the city more accessible, safer, and more liveable.

One of the major changes is that traffic will be able to cross the Julianaplein without traffic lights as roadways are constructed to different levels to allow vehicles to travel above and below. The intersection is the largest and busiest in the northern Netherlands region, according to Rijkswaterstaat. It connects the eastbound N7 including the stretch that makes up the southern ring road, the westbound N7/A7, and the A28 which runs from Julianaplein south to Utrecht.

"To keep traffic flowing, the number of cars travelling on the road network in and around Groningen must be reduced by 80,000 cars (20%) every day between late March and early September. If this reduction is not achieved, traffic is bound to come to a standstill," said the organization behind Aanpak Ring Zuid.

The province of Groningen reported earlier that traffic would jam up if this is not achieved. The organization Groningen Bereikbaar is recommending that companies and organizations let their employees work from home when possible or stimulate them to travel by bicycle or public transport for the time being.

"If you really can't avoid taking the car, use a P+R or travel outside rush hours."