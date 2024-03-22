Drivers planning to drive in and around Rotterdam this weekend should be prepared for delays and diversions. Rijkswaterstaat is working on the Benelux tunnel on the ring of Rotterdam, meaning that the road towards Bergen op Zoom is closed. Drivers are advised to do their best to avoid driving in the city.

At the same time, construction is being done on two significant intersections of the Maastunneltraverse, which is an essential part of the city's traffic. The other side of the Benelux tunnel was closed last weekend, leading to traffic chaos in the city and a few accidents reported.

The delays sometimes were up to more than an hour. Diversion routes were also gridlocked. Drivers who wanted to use the ferry between Maasluis and Rozenburg had to wait three hours for the trip.

Rijkswaterstaat advises people to avoid the roads in and around Rotterdam city center and to follow the diversion routes on the signs next to and above the road.

The roads are closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. The Benelux tunnel will also be closed in the southerly direction on easter weekend. The tunnel is closed once more in the northern direction from the weekend of June 28 to July 1.