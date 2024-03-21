Dutch F-16 fighter jets could arrive in Ukraine this autumn, said caretaker Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren while on a visit to Ukraine this week. Additionally, the Cabinet has agreed to spend around 150 million euros on air-to-surface guided bombs that Ukraine can use to arm the aircraft while defending the country during their war against Russia. The Cabinet has also freed up 200 million euros, which will be spent along with other countries on buying unmanned airplanes for the government in Kyiv.

These drones are meant for reconnaissance missions. “These drones are already in use and have proved their value on the battlefield,” the minister added.

Three Dutch F-16s have already been sent to Romania where Ukrainians are being taught how to fly the F-16s in the training center there. The planes were sent with spare parts and ammunition.

A total of 18 F-16s will be sent from the Netherlands to Romania. Another 24 F-16s will be sent directly to Ukraine. They are considered to be surplus items as they are being replaced by the newer F-35 fighters. The guided bombs that the Netherlands will provide will be purchased directly from the Dutch defense sector, including representatives who joined Ollongren on this trip to Kyiv.

Denmark will also send F-16s to Ukraine; however, these will be delivered in the summer before the Dutch aircraft. “These are very complex weapons systems, and we do not want to rush anything,” Ollongren added. The Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States are leading an international coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

It was the first time that the minister brought a trade delegation with her on the trip. The minister told ANP that everything was progressing on schedule thus far.

Ollongren spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her trip. Zelenskyy asked about the progress towards a new Cabinet, which is currently is the subject of talks between the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB.

The PVV was opposed to supporting Ukraine in the past. Ollongren understood Zelenskyy's concerns. “Of course, he wants to know what he can expect.”

She emphasized to Zelensky that there is “widespread parliamentary support” to help Ukraine. She also pointed out that many issues are on the right track, like the deliveries of fighter jets and the ten-year security agreements that Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed recently in Kharkiv.

Ollongren claims that the implementation of that agreement is what matters now. Among other things, it states that both countries will work together in a military sense.

This is also why Ollongren brought a small trade delegation consisting of three companies from the defense sector on the trip. The companies in question are Deltaquad, Avalor AI, and AEC Skyline.

The entrepreneurs are “very pleased” that they have been able to take the first steps regarding agreements concerning drones and artificial intelligence. Ollongren said she hopes to travel to Ukraine with a larger delegation from the defense industry in the future.

“It has become a technical war. You need to adapt quickly to what is necessary,” the minister continued. She added that the Dutch high-tech industry has a great deal of expertise that can be used directly in the war.

Ollongren also toured Dnipro, a city in the eastern region of Ukraine. She visited military maintenance facilities where the material that the Netherlands has gifted Ukraine is kept and maintained. She claimed that the biggest challenge was getting spare parts to the country.

The Netherlands has paid for around three billion euros' worth of military goods that was given to Ukraine in the two years since Russia’s expanded invasion of the country.