Research institute TNO has started a long-term collaboration with the commercial company FSO Instruments. The Delft company will develop laser communication technology for TNO satellites into commercial products, the organizations announced.



The deal has a term of twenty years. FSO Instruments will receive the worldwide rights to industrialize and commercialize TNO's technology. “This optical technology enables much faster and more secure broadband connectivity than currently used radio frequencies,” a joint statement said.



According to TNO, the agreement ensures that the Netherlands and Europe immediately gain a stronger position in the fast-growing and highly competitive global market. The institute has been developing optical instruments for use in space for decades, mainly for astronomy and Earth observation.



Due to the growth in data consumption, laser communication technology is on the rise. “Global demand for applications and components for laser satellite communications is expected to grow exponentially soon,” the parties predict.



FSO Instruments is a collaboration agreement between technology company Demcon and the industrial concern VDL Groep. The company develops, produces, and supplies high-quality instruments for laser satellite communications, among other things.



This technique can shape laser beams and transmit them over long distances. The technology connects ground stations, satellites, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. "It can transmit data a hundred to a thousand times faster than is possible with the radio frequencies currently used for global communications," the organizations said.