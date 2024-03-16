Transavia fears significantly more expensive flight tickets if the plan to close Schiphol at night is implemented. "We will then move towards an exclusive society, which Schiphol stands for with this plan. Flying will then only be reserved for the wealthy", said top manager Marcel de Nooijer in an interview with De Telegraaf.

To make the best possible use of Transavia's aircraft, it is essential that the planes can fly back and forth to Southern Europe three times a day, according to the aviation boss. This could be jeopardized by a night-time closure.

"If we switch to two flights a day, the price of tickets will double, for example, from 300 to 600 euros per return flight. Then flying would no longer be possible for the average Dutch person," says De Nooijer. "That would mean the end of the current Transavia."

He also fears other problems. "If we close at night, we will have to divert to Brussels in the event of delays. Passengers will then have to take a bus to the Netherlands at night after their lovely vacation. That has major logistical implications."

Schiphol already presented its so-called eight-point plan last year. Among other things, the airport advocates closing at night and a ban on private jets.

De Nooijer wants to continue to emphasize that the night-time closure is a bad idea, he told the newspaper. "We do not expect to have to go to court, but we are keeping all options open. Our current business model is based on (...) affordable flying."

What also bothers the Transavia boss is that the Netherlands is deviating from other countries with its plan to close at night. "The example is now always given of Schiphol, that Paris, Frankfurt, and London also have night closures. But Frankfurt has 48,000 night slots and Paris has 33,000 night slots. And London has other airports where you can land."

This is not to say that night flight bans are not criticized in other countries. On Friday, the Belgian news agency Belga reported that an important recommendation to the Flemish government proposes limiting the number of flight movements at Brussels Airport. This would mean tightening the rules on night flights, which currently only apply to departing flights, according to the GOVC environmental licensing committee.