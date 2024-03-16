An estimated 53 percent of people surveyed by RTL Nieuws would prefer to see former VVD politician Klaas Dijkhoff as the country's next politician. The broadcaster surveyed 16,000 people after the news emerged that PVV leader Geert Wilders will not seek the job despite his far-right party winning the most seats in the parliamentary elections in November.

Dijkhoff drew significant support from his own VVD party, but also had broad support from left-wing voters and at least a large minority of PVV voters. Dijkhoff's name also emerged in 2023 after Prime Minister Mark Rutte made it clear he did not want to continue in national politics. Dijkhoff already stepped away from the political world in 2021, and by 2023 he said his interests were elsewhere.

“For me, personally, how I want to be a father, for example, cannot be combined with the image I have of what a prime minister should deliver,” he said. He said he wanted at least 14 more years outside of the spotlight.

The person who guided the last round of talks, Kim Putters, was the second person deemed most acceptable as prime minister, with 50 percent of those surveyed supporting him. He and Dijkhoff were the only two options who received broad support in the survey.

The leaders of the three parties negotiating with Wilders to form a Cabinet also said they will not take the job. It was seen as the only way that the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB could continue their negotiations, which are moving towards an extra-parliamentary Cabinet. They will likely investigate the possibility of forming a Cabinet guided by a set of frameworks and a handful of goals, instead of concrete policies.

Additionally, Putters recommended the four parties choose a wider variety of ministers and state secretaries. The former Labour politician now chairs the Social and Economic Council of the Netherlands (SER).

Those surveyed were given the options of the number two members of the four potential coalition partners. A series of former ministers and party leaders were also selected.

Former Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis came in a distant third with a 37 percent approval rating. Senior BBB politician Mona Keijzer was fourth with a 35 percent rating, and Ronald Plasterk rounded out the top five with 33 percent. The latter, also a former Labour politician, led the first rounds of the Cabinet formation talks after the November election.