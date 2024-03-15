Internationalization is much less of a pressing issue at the Dutch universities of applied sciences, but they are following the universities’ lead and taking measures to limit the influx of international students and prevent the displacement of Dutch students. “The share of international students is currently limited and in balance. And we would like to keep it that way,” Maurice Limmen, chairman of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences, told the Volkskrant.

Over 92 percent of all higher professional education (HBO) students at the 36 government-funded universities of applied sciences are Dutch, and 80 percent of their courses are taught only in Dutch.

The universities of applied sciences want to limit the intake of international students if there is no room for Dutch students. That is currently not a widespread problem and is mainly limited to the economics faculty, which has the most international students (16,000). The universities have agreed that the influx of international students in economics courses will not increase beyond a set average.

Earlier this week, SEO Economic Research noted in a study that international economics and business students, in particular, bring more to the Dutch economy than they cost. Reducing their number could cost the Dutch treasury millions, the researchers warned.

The student housing shortage, especially in the large cities, also impacts HBO students. The universities of applied sciences want to make more living space available for students. In a letter to the Ministry of Education, they urge the government to play a more active role in this. They also asked municipalities to give them more leeway to create housing themselves. “Universities of applied sciences are now sometimes pushed back by municipalities if they want to arrange housing on their own campus. Housing is not a core task of the universities of applied sciences, but at least give us the space we need,” Limmen told the newspaper.

The universities of applied sciences also plan to do more to help their international students integrate into the Netherlands. They’ll jointly focus on enticing international students to learn Dutch by offering free online language courses. They’ll also help international students make social contacts and write application letters for work.