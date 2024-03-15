Coffeeshops in municipalities that are participating in the cannabis experiment from June 17 will be allowed to sell both government-regulated cannabis, in addition to their current, decriminalized supply. The decision was made at the weekly Council of Ministers meeting on Friday. After an adjustment period of three months, the coffeeshops will only be allowed to sell regulated cannabis.

The adjustment period of three months is "enough time to sell the quantity, quality, and diversity of the regulated products," Pia Dijkstra, the caretaker minister for medical care, wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

The minister thinks it is essential that the experimental phase does not start until that has been arranged. "Coffeeshop owners find it very important that several growers are ready to deliver so that their supply has originated from various growers." This is one of the reasons that the adjustment period was moved from six weeks to three months.

Dijkstra wrote that the adjustment period will help lessen the risk of illegal street dealing. The risk of that is higher at the start of the experiment if there is a lack of supply.

The limit of a maximum of 500 grams of regulated cannabis will be abolished, the minister told the Tweede Kamer. The first experiences of the experiment in Tilburg and Breda showed that the limit is practically unachievable. After a discussion involving the relevant parties, it was decided that mayors will be able to raise the maximum supply in coffeeshops to what would usually be a week's supply.

