A 77-year-old Dutchman is suing gambling company Bingoal for failing to intervene after his 17-year-old grandson lost more than 162,000 euros from his savings account gambling in just under two months last year, NOS reported.



However, the grandson not only tried his supposed luck at Bingoal but also at 18 other providers, where he gambled away a total of over half a million euros from his grandfather. The minor was able to gain access to the 77-year-old's savings account by sending a copy of his father's passport to the gambling company. Until then, the father had managed the grandfather's accounts.



Now the grandfather went to court and accused the company of doing nothing for months when the 17-year-old's debts skyrocketed. In this precedent-setting case, the court must now decide whether a company must pay back lost money.



The grandfather's lawyer told the broadcaster that Bingoal had "seriously neglected" its legal duty of care in this case. According to the law, the company is obliged to block the player's account in such cases "if there is a suspicion that the player may cause harm to himself or his relatives through excessive participation or gambling addiction". Furthermore, it is forbidden for minors to participate in games of chance. However, identity and age checks are limited in practice, according to NOS.



According to the lawyer, Bingoal should have intervened much earlier in the case of such intensive gambling behavior. For example, according to the guidelines, Bingoal should have asked the 17-year-old to temporarily close the account and take a "break" from gambling for several months.



However, things turned out differently and the company allegedly only contacted him by email after eleven days. In it, the company merely pointed out that "the limits were very high" and that an investigation into the 17-year-old's source of income would take place. However, this investigation only took place months later, in July, whereupon the account was blocked.

Now the 77-year-old not only wants the 162,500 euros refunded but also compensation for the hundreds of thousands of euros that his grandson gambled away with the 18 other providers in a very short space of time. Exactly when the trial against Bingoal is yet to be decided.



The high losses left the grandfather with financial worries. In May 2023, the grandson underwent intensive therapy for his gambling addiction. However, the two are said to be in good contact again after this difficult time, the lawyer told NOS. When exactly the lawsuit against Bigaoal will take place is yet to be decided.



