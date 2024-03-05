The caretaker Cabinet must draw up plans to build four large nuclear power stations, and not two. A majority of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, supported an appeal from VVD MP Silvio Erkens on Tuesday to move forward with more nuclear plants.

Erkens called on caretaker Energy Minister Rob Jetten to "develop a scenario with a larger share of nuclear energy." In fact, the Tweede Kamer is asking for preparatory work so that a new Cabinet can decide in a timely manner whether it wants to build more nuclear power plants.

During a recent debate about this, Jetten indicated that the run-up to the construction of such a power station requires extensive preparation. A power plant takes up space and needs cooling water. In addition, high-voltage lines must be constructed.

This requires long-term planning and research into the environmental effects. Residents living near the proposed nuclear energy sites must also support such a plan.

The two new nuclear power stations that the now outgoing Cabinet decided on will probably be built in Borssele. Together they must produce approximately 9 to 13 percent of the total electricity generated in the country. Many parties in the Tweede Kamer see a greater role for nuclear energy in the power supply of the future.