Football club PSV can take a big step towards the 25th national title. The Eindhoven team will host Feyenoord at 2.30 p.m. and will increase their lead over the Rotterdam team to 13 points if they win. Feyenoord is the reigning champion. PSV last won the national title in 2018.

It is the fourth time this season that PSV and Feyenoord have faced each other. The last three duels took place in De Kuip. Feyenoord lost in the battle for the Johan Cruijff Cup (0-1) and in the league (1-2). However, the Rotterdam team was successful in the cup (1-0).

PSV midfielder Guus Til returned to the squad after an injury. The return of Joey Veerman, who also plays in midfield, is uncertain due to a thigh injury. Ismael Saibari is not available anyway due to a minor injury.

Feyenoord will have to play without Calvin Stengs, who was injured in the KNVB Cup semi-final against FC Groningen (2-1) on Thursday. Quilindschy Hartman missed the cup match due to flu. The left-back is also doubtful for the match against PSV.