Dutch musician Joost Klein debuted “Europapa” on Thursday, his entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. The song, an ode to Europe, is inspired by several genres of music which has brought Klein success in the Netherlands, such as gabberpop, happy hardcore, and pop.

“The song is a letter I wrote to my father. He taught me that the world has no borders,” Klein said in the Middagavondshow with Arjen Lubach. Klein told Nu.nl that he had watched Eurovision from a young age with his parents, who have both passed away.

“At the end of the day, we are all human beings. My father once told me, ‘It’s a world without borders.’” Klein says towards the end of the song. “‘I miss you every day,’ is what I secretly whisper. You see, Dad? I listened to you.”

Klein was selected as the representative of the Netherlands in December. He beat out more than 600 other artists for the honor.

The artist's "Friesenjung" was a chart-topper in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, and was a radio hit in Italy and Ukraine, according to the Eurovision website. He has also played sold-out shows at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, and drew large crowds at shows in Antwerp, as well as festivals including Lowlands and Pinkpop.