Oil believed to be from a ship that capsized off the coast of Tobago earlier this month is washing up on the coast of Bonaire, about a thousand kilometers away. Oil-covered fish and birds were found on the beaches on the east side of the island earlier this week, NOS reports.

The authorities don’t consider it an environmental disaster yet, but the Caribbean part of the Netherlands is concerned. Bonaire harbor master Gunther Flanegin took action as soon as it became clear that several beaches on Bonaire were polluted.

The island is using boats, drones, and satellites to determine the extent of the damage. Floating barriers were installed to prevent the further spread of the oil, though they proved insufficient to stop the oil. Emergency workers and cleaners are working to clean the spill. If the situation deteriorates further, the government will take further measures.

The Bonaire government advised residents and tourists to stay away from the polluted beaches. “It is difficult to monitor exactly how much oil will still come ashore,” a local spokesperson told the broadcaster.

The pollution appears to come from the ship Gulfstream, which capsized off the coast of Tobago in early February. It had 35,000 barrels of crude oil on board. It has been leaking oil for three weeks.