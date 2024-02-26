King Willem-Alexander will open the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam on March 10. He will give a speech at the Portuguese Synagogue nearby, and will take a tour of the new museum. The king will be joined by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and German President Manuela Schwesig, who are also slated to speak. Their countries both contributed financially to the museum’s creation.

Emile Schrijver, the leader of the Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam, said he was “honored” to find out the king will speak at the opening ceremony. The museum is located in the district. “For many years, the king has shown himself to be extremely committed to the Dutch Jewish community in general, and to the history of the persecution of the Jews in particular,” said Schrijver.

The National Holocaust Museum will be located in the former Reformed Teacher Training College, near the Hollandsche Schouwburg on Plantage Middenlaan. The museum will present stories and information about the history of the persecution of Jews in the Netherlands. The museum will showcase 2,500 objects, rediscovered photos and films, sound recordings, documents and installations.

The Hollandsche Schouwburg was used to round up Jews during World War Two before they were sent off to the concentration camps. "In the summer of 1943, Jewish children from the daycare center next door were taken to the College and then moved to places of hiding. Some 600 children were saved in this way," according to the Jewish Cultural Quarter.

"The National Holocaust Museum will tell the story of the persecution of the Jews in the Netherlands. Between 1940 and 1945, on the orders of the German occupying authorities, Jews in the Netherlands as well as others, including Roma and Sinti, were systematically discriminated against, persecuted, deported and murdered," the Jewish Cultural Quarter wrote in a press release. "About 102,000 Dutch Jews died during World War Two."

Several members of the current caretaker Cabinet, including Rutte, will also take part in the opening. State Secretary Fleur Gräper-van Koolwijk, for culture and media policy, will be in attendance with her colleague, Public Health State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen.

"The King’s speech will conclude the programme. Afterwards a survivor and a survivor’s family member will join His Majesty in opening the National Holocaust Museum, he will be given a tour, and he will meet representatives of the Jewish Cultural Quarter and other stakeholders," according to the Jewish Cultural Quarter.