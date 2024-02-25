Since lawyer Derk Wiersum’s assassination in 2019, public prosecutors can request to work anonymously if they face threats from organized crime. In recent years, that has happened in 81 criminal cases, EenVandaag reports based on figures from the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

Wiersum was representing Nabil B. - the key witness in the Marengo process, which revolves around Ridouan Taghi and the multiple assassinations allegedly orchestrated by him and the drug-centered gang around him. The ruling in this case is expected next week. Nabil B.’s brother Reduan and confidant Peter R. de Vries have also been assassinated.

In 81 criminal cases since 2019, prosecutors have had enough indications of threats from organized crime to ask for anonymity in their work. “That figure clearly indicates the need for prosecutors to be able to do their work in a less recognizable way,” prosecutor Katelijne den Hartog told EenVandaag. “These are high numbers. Unfortunately, it indicates that prosecutors really find this necessary, given all the nasty situations: the murders that have been committed, threats that have been made.”

In 54 cases, prosecutors have asked for their names to be redacted from the files. “That means that your name does not appear in any part of the file,” Den Hartog explained. “There will be a number in the file corresponding to the prosecutor's name in question.” These names and numbers are kept in a safe at the examining magistrate and the OM.

In 21 cases, the prosecutor asked not to be depicted recognizably during a court hearing. “Being less recognizable at a hearing means that a request is made to the court not to film the prosecutor or make audio recordings.” The prosecutor is still present in court. “With an open face: looking the suspect in the eye, looking the lawyer in the eye, looking the judge in the eye,” Den Hartog said. “But there won’t be any filming.

In six cases, the prosecutors asked to have their names redacted and to not be depicted.

According to Den Hartog, threats from organized crime take a heavy toll on public prosecutors. Most aren’t on social media at all because they want to shield themselves. “Prosecutors work under their maiden name so they aren’t traceable to their partner and children who bear their partner’s name.” There are prosecutors who don’t want to take on organized crime cases because they worry about their family’s safety. “I know prosecutors who never take the same way back home.”



