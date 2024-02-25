A 61-year-old man died Friday night after being resuscitated in a house on the Voorn in Ridderkerk. As foul play cannot be ruled out, the police have launched an investigation. The three people who were in the house were arrested as a precautionary measure.

The emergency services were called at 12:44 a.m. because the 61-year-old man was feeling unwell. Unfortunately, the man died after resuscitation measures. According to the police, the cause of the man’s unwell condition is unknown, but foul play cannot be ruled out.



Therefore, the police launched an investigation and arrested the three people who were present in the apartment. The three suspects are a 58-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.