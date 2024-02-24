1,935 people stayed in the registration center in Ter Apel last night, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) reports. This is the first day since Thursday that the number of asylum seekers has remained below 2,000.

Since Thursday, the COA has had to adhere to the maximum number of 2,000 asylum seekers due to a court ruling. If there are more than 2,000 asylum seekers in Ter Apel, the reception center must pay a fine of 15,000 euros per day to the municipality of Westerwolde.

There were 2032 people in Ter Apel on Thursday, 2058 on Friday. The COA has therefore already had to pay the penalty for two days.