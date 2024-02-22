Expensive airline tickets have some Netherlands residents looking for alternative vacation destinations, according to research by the ANWB among nearly 2,000 Dutch. The classic favorites - Germany, Spain, France, and staying in the Netherlands - remain popular. But there is an increased interest in cheaper European countries like Albania and Slovenia.

The list of popular destinations among Dutch travelers has remained unchanged for decades, ANWB spokesperson Sanne Over told RTL Nieuws. However, the travelers’ organization is noticing a cautious shift to cheaper European countries. “People are choosing alternatives more often than last year because of the expensive airline tickets. They go to Slovenia or Albania, for example, because the destination itself is cheaper than Italy or Spain. The Dutch love a holiday but are price conscious.”

Despite this, inflation has less influence on holiday plans than last year, Over added. “Last year, 55 percent indicated that rising prices influenced their choice of a holiday destination. Now, it is 46 percent.’

“Our research shows that nine out of ten Dutch people are going on holiday this year. It is one of the last things we will cut back on,” Over told the broadcaster. Though the holidays are a bit shorter this year. “50 percent go for a week or more, 30 percent go for two weeks, and 9 percent go for three weeks.”

The international train hasn’t yet replaced short flights when it comes to traveling within Europe. Only 16 percent of Netherlands residents plan to get to their European holiday destination by train, compared to 41 percent by plane.