In the coming years, works by Kandinsky, Rembrandt and Matisse will be on display at the H'ART Museum. The Amsterdam-based museum announced its program for the next five years on Tuesday. The museum, which was still called Hermitage Amsterdam until September, is collaborating with the Centre Pompidou (Paris), Smithsonian American Art Museum (Washington) and British Museum (London) on the exhibitions.

This summer, the H'ART Museum will host an exhibition of more than 60 works by the Russian abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky from the Centre Pompidou's collection in Paris. From November, an exhibition of photographs by the American photographer David Levinthal will be shown in collaboration with the Smithsonian. Levinthal is known for his photographs of typical themes of American culture, from Barbie to the Vietnam War. This exhibition will be on display until March 2025.

In 2025, Amsterdam will be celebrating its 750th anniversary. To mark the occasion, all 17 Rembrandts from the Leiden collection will be on display at the H'ART Museum that year. Founded in 2003 by the American couple Kaplan, the Leiden Collection is one of the largest private collections of 17th-century Dutch art. Also included in this exhibition will be other masterpieces from Rembrandt’s circle in Amsterdam as well as his hometown, Leiden. This project marks the second collaboration between H’ART Museum and The Leiden Collection. Never before have all the Rembrandts from this collection been shown in one exhibition.

From summer of 2025, the work of sculptor Constantin Brâncuși will be the focus of the Amsterdam museum. Brâncuși's works are coming to the Netherlands because the Centre Pompidou will be closed for several years due to renovation work. The last exhibition of works by Brâncuși in the Netherlands was over 50 years ago. The H'ART Museum is also collaborating with the Paris Museum for an exhibition on Henri Matisse, which will be on display from September 2026 to February 2027.

The H'ART Museum has planned an exhibition on the power of goddesses, witches, saints and spirits in religion for 2027. It is collaborating with the British Museum for the exhibition "Feminine Power". This will be followed at the end of 2027 by an exhibition on surrealism, which will show works by Salvador Dalí, Giorgio de Chirico, Max Ernst, René Magritte and Toyen.

For 2028, only an exhibition on the French modernist Fernand Léger is planned for the time being. The rest of the program for 2028 is not yet known.